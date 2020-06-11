Samantha Akkineni accessorises her dresses with Gucci, Valentino belts that cost a BOMB even at home; See Pics

Even during the quarantine period and social distancing at home, Samantha Akkineni is in the limelight over her fashion choices.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni, as well know has amped up her fashion game and the stunner never fails to grab our attention on her style statements. She is the reigning queen of experimental style in the South Indian film industry. Even during the quarantine period and social distancing at home, Sam is in the limelight over her fashion choices. A lot of celebrities are cooking much amid lockdown and Sam is the latest who has joined the cooking club. The Majili actress has been sharing a lot of photos and videos from her quarantine cooking. For one of the cooking session, the stunner wore a powder blue kurta accessorised with jhumkas with her hair tied up in a ponytail.

For different looks, Sam accessorised her dresses with Gucci and Valentino belts that cost a bomb. Yes, even while cooking at home, the Oh Baby actress kept it all classy and expensive. One can see in the photos, Sam is looking stunning in her pretty outfits sans makeup. Sam's Valentino belt is for a whopping Rs 70,000. That eye-catching ensemble has gone to the next level, courtesy the expensive belt while the Gucci belt is almost close to a lakh. Check out her looks below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Sam, who was last seen in Trisha Krishnan's 96' remake titled, Jaanu, will be seen sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to. The shooting of the film will go on floors in August. Vignesh has written and will be helming the project.

