Samantha Akkineni aces a comfy casual outfit as she is papped in Hyderabad post shooting; See PHOTOS

Samantha Akkineni is currently busy with the shooting of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, while her mythological drama Shaakuntalam was launched recently.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the busiest actresses of the South entertainment industry. Post lockdown for pandemic, she has been juggling between the sets of her upcoming films. Today, she was spotted in a comfy casual outfit post shooting in Hyderabad. In the photos, Samantha can be seen wearing a facemask as a precaution for the pandemic situation. She can be seen giving her outfit a stylish touch by layering with a green cardigan.

Before this, Samantha shared her photos in an ethereal white saree from the sets of her upcoming mythological historic drama Shaakuntalam. The film was recently launched with a formal pooja. Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared some glimpses of the sets and increased the excitement of her fans. Directed by Gunasekar, Shaakuntalam will narrate the story of Shakuntala, daughter of the sage Vishwamitra and Menaka. The makers have been sharing updates about the film’s progress on their social media and it looks like the pre production is happening at a brisk pace.

Other than this, Samantha also has in her kitty, a rom com directed by Vignesh Shivan. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. This film marks the debut collaboration of Samantha and Nayanthara and it is one of the highly anticipated Kollywood films. It is expected that more updates about her film with Ashwin Saravanan will be revealed soon. It was revealed during the official announcement that the film will have Prasanna in a key role.

