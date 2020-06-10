Samantha Akkineni aces the fashion game with her chic polka dot dress; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni is winning the fashion game with a chic looking pol dot dress.

The sultry siren Samantha Akkineni is one of the most loved actors from the south film industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The southern beauty is also known for her impeccable style. The gorgeous diva, Samantha Akkineni is acing her fashion game in this throwback picture. Samantha Akkineni is winning the fashion game with a chic looking pol dot dress. The black and white polka dot dress donned by Samantha Akkineni is a sure winner. The diva looks drop dead gorgeous in the elegant polka dot outfit.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni featured in the remake of 96 called Jaanu. The C. Prem Kumar directorial had Samantha and Sharwanand in the lead. The original film 96 was a blockbuster film which featured makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The remake of 96 titled Jaanu did not create any magic on the big screen. There were a lot of expectations from the film as it had strong actors like Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand. The southern actress Samantha will reportedly also feature in a web show. The actress has been sharing candid pictures and videos from her daily activities amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's picture

Samantha Akkineni also shared pictures on her Instagram story where she is trying her hands at cooking. The stunner wrote that nobody could have thought that she will try her hand at making a delicacy. The fans and followers of Samantha Akkineni are eagerly looking forward to see her back on the silver screen.

Credits :instagram

