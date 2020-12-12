Samantha Akkineni aces graphic printed one sleeved jumpsuit as she arrives to host her talk show; See PHOTOS

In the photos, Samantha can be seen smiling and grinning ear to ear, while posing for photos and greeting her fans.

Earlier this week, photos of Samantha Akkineni and Tamannaah Bhatia surfaced online, while Tamannah was taking part in Samantha’s talk show. Now, Samantha’s photos, where she can be seen in a graphic printed one sleeved jumpsuit have surfaced online. In the photos, Samantha can be seen smiling and grinning ear to ear, while posing for photos and greeting her fans. Earlier this month, she was seen holidaying in Maldives and her photos from the island were the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan’s next directorial venture. The yet to be titled film has Prasanna in a lead role, while popular actor Prashanth will be seen playing a key role. She also has in her kitty, a Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

As soon as the movie was announced, COVID 19 situation gripped the nation and it was paused. A couple of days back, photos of Vignesh Shivan and Vijay Sethupathi surfaced online, where they both were seen launching the film in a formal pooja. It is expected that the film will be rolled out this month and news about the same will be revealed soon. Some reports suggest that Samantha is eying to star in more Kollywood films this time around.

