Samantha Akkineni aces upside down aerial yoga pose; Says 'Congratulations you and I made it to July'

South beauty Samantha Akkineni, as we all know is very particular about her health, fitness and diet. The stunner leaves no stone unturned when it comes to keeping up with her fitness and this time again, Samantha Akkineni has left us amazed with her yoga pose. The Majili actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself nailing a difficult aerial yoga pose. One can see in the picture, Sam in an upside-down pose with the help of a long yoga cloth and we are totally stunned. This is the kind of motivation you need amid lockdown and must say, Samantha Akkineni is slaying it like a boss with her fitness and morning glow.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Samantha wrote, "Congratulations you and I made it to July." Samantha Akkineni is one of the South Indian actresses who never misses out on her gym routine. The Majili actress makes it a point to try out all modes of exercises and of late, she is enjoying yoga a lot.

Sharing about it, Sam wrote on her IG account, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together ... #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga .. also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane.. chay isn’t in this picture but I am working on it."

Sam, in her Instagram post also revealed how she loves doing yoga these days and it is her husband Naga Chaitanya Akkineni who keeps her motivated to do it.

