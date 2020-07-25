  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni achieves THIS huge feat; Says It was the ‘best journey with her best people’

Taking to the photo-sharing app Instagram, she shared a video, which had photos of Samantha from 2010 to the most recent one from her film Jaanu.
After Pooja Hegde, Samantha Akkineni has now hit 11 million followers on the photo-sharing application, Instagram. Taking to the app, she shared a video, which had photos of Samantha from 2010 to the most recent one from her film Jaanu. Sharing the video, Sam thanked her fans and followers and stated that it was the best journey with her best people. She also stated that she hoped she was there for her followers during their ups and downs like they were with her.

The Oh! Baby actor wrote on Instagram, “The best journey with the best people .. my forever team. #11millionstrongandgrowing . Ups , downs , good , bad ... I hope I was there for you as much as you have been there for me”. This post caught the attention of people and they started sharing it across all social media platforms. Her fans took to the comments section and expressed how happy they were for this achievement of Samantha.

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Tollywood film Jaanu with Sharwanand. She has two films in her kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled film of Ashwin Saravanan. The former will be directed by Vignesh Shivan and it has Nayanthara as another leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the male lead. The latter also stars critically acclaimed actor Prasanna in a key role.

