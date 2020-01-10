Samantha Akkineni after Jaanu teaser release: No intention to copy Trisha’s performance in 96

After the teaser of Jaanu was released, actor Samantha stated on Twitter that he worked hard to make sure that she did not copy Trisha's acting in 96.

When the teaser of Jaanu was released, it made us all awestruck as the teaser looked like the most faithful remake of Kollywood film 96. Cinematographer C Prem Kumar made his maiden direction with Tamil film 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha playing lead roles in one of the unforgettable movies of 2018. The heart melting love story, which showcased high-school romance in a beautiful way, was remade in Kannada too. Telugu producer Dil Raju purchased the remake rights of 96 and the makers released the Tollywood version of 96 Yesterday.

One of the fans of Samantha took to Twitter and stated that Samantha had her own version of Jaanu and it was like what we saw in Tamil. He wrote, “Ok lates to watch the teaser of #jaanu Best part is that @Samanthaprabhu2 has no shades of the original. Gives her own spin to Jaanu… That's the trait of a terrific actor. She is superb, elegant, and all class. Excited to see her perform… #Samantha” Samantha, who retweeted this, stated that she made sure not to copy Trisha’s work in the Telugu version. She wrote, “Thankyou so much Avad... yes I felt it was important to not try and copy the most perfect performance @trishtrashers... wouldn’t work... #Jaanu is not made for comparison only to share an experience that more people deserve to feel."

Coming back to the teaser, Samantha took to Twitter and shared the teaser. While sharing the video, she wrote, "Friendship, Love, Heart Break, Memories. Revisit nostalgia with #JaanuTeaser! (sic)". Right from the color tones to the costumes, it looks like the director hasn't made any big changes to the film's script. However, we could not help but notice that Samantha made sure to maintain her originality while playing her role in Jaanu.

