Samantha Akkineni is all hearts for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's adorable anniversary picture; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni commented on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's romantic picture as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary.

One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood and cricket fraternity, and Virat Kohli celebrate their third wedding anniversary today. The parents-to-be shared adorable photos of themselves to celebrate and wish each other three of togetherness. Sharing of the cutest moments of them, Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram, "3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us." Anushka and Virat's picture has taken social media by storm and even celebs from the industry have been showering the couple with lovely comments. South beauty Samantha Akkineni also commented on their anniversary post.

Sam dropped heart emoticon on Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post that is currently the talk of the town. We cannot be happier! Virat Kohli also shared a super beautiful picture of his ladylove from their wedding and wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together." The heartwarming pictures have been making our day look super beautiful and how. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's comment on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's picture.

Check it out:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni opts for a flattering glitzy pleated outfit and we can't take our eyes off her

In September, mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma had shared a picture of herself sporting a black swimsuit and flaunted her baby bump. Sam could not stop herself from commenting on it. handle. Samantha Akkineni called Anushka an angel and it only proves the actress is too fond of this adorable couple of the industry.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal' shooting went on floors yesterday. The film is being helmed by Vignesh Shivan.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×