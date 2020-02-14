Samantha Akkineni is all hearts for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic track Ay Pilla from Love Story

The makers of Sekhar Kammula directorial have released Ay Pilla promo song from Love Story on Valentine's Day and its super adorable. Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's magical chemistry is the main highlight.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film has grabbed a lot of attention since its inception due to the refreshing pair of Pallavi and Chay. Their sizzling chemistry in the first look and teaser of the film has already won hearts. The makers are all set to release a new track titled Ay Pilla from Love Story and fans can't wait to know what's in stores. The makers of Sekhar Kammula directorial have released a promo of the upcoming song on Valentine's Day and its super adorable. Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's magical chemistry is one of the highlights.

From their first kiss to them dancing together, Ay Pilla promo song from Love Story is too beautiful. As earlier we revealed, the audience might need a tissue box while watching the film as it will have a lot of emotional scenes that will be the USP of the love saga. However, there are no confirmed details about the same. Naga Chaitanya's wife Samantha Akkineni also has a cute reaction to the same. Taking to the Instagram story, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day".

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, during an interview, director Sekhar revealed about his upcoming film, Love Story. In an interview with the Deccan Chronicle, the director opened up about the film thus: “It’s a typical love story with a strong conflict point. The film also reflects the Telangana’s culture and traditions. In fact, instead of erecting sets, we shot the film in the villages of Telangana to make the content looks realistic and more appealing."

Credits :Instagram

Read More