Samantha Akkineni is all hearts for pet dog Hash on the latter's birthday as she shares some adorable PHOTOS

Samantha Akkineni is currently in Maldives and has been sharing photos from her vacation on social media. However, her latest posts are all about the furball Hash.

Samantha Akkineni is currently in Maldives with her husband Naga Chaitanya and she has been treating her fans with pictures and videos from the vacation on social media. A few hours back, the Majili actress won the internet with yet another picture in which she donned a breezy kaftan and posed at one of the beaches in the exotic location. There is no denying the fact that the actress never fails to dole out fashion inspiration with her impeccable style sense.

Apart from that, the Oh Baby star also shared a stunning selfie in an off-white bikini that won hearts. However, the recent pictures shared by Samantha are not from her Maldivian vacay. Instead, the actress has shared a few pictures of her pet dog Hash who has recently turned two. Well, it seems like the furball also has a separate fan following as many of Samantha’s friends wished him on his birthday. The South diva has combined all of them and shared them on her Instagram handle.

Check out her posts below:

While Samantha and her hubby continue with their holidays in Maldives, the fans are eagerly waiting to get some updates on her upcoming projects. The actress will next be seen in the Kollywood drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also team up with Ashwin Saravanan. Samantha will also be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee and others in The Family Man Season 2.

Credits :Samantha Akkineni Instagram

