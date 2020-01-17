Samantha Akkineni is all hearts for Tamannaah Bhatia's colourful floral applique dress

Samantha Akkineni never fails to experiment with her style and she is one of the actresses who believes in praising other female stars of the industry.

Samantha Akkineni is not only known for her acting skills, but is also widely loved for her fashion statements. Sam has won hearts of the audience with her fashion choices and she is creative at the same time when it comes to trying unconventional looks. The Majili actress never fails to experiment with her style and she is one of the actresses who believes in praising other female stars of the industry. Be it , Tamannaah Bhatia or , Samantha Akkineni makes sure to express her love for their style on social media.

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a stunning picture of her wearing a colourful floral applique dress. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she completed her look with soft hair curls, bright lips and neutral makeup. The stunner is being showered with a lot of comments and among many is by Samantha Akkineni. The Oh Baby star is all hearts for Tamannaah Bhatia's colourful floral applique dress. She commented, "Sighhh .... beauty," along with a heart emoticon. Check out the post below.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in the upcoming film, Jaanu. The film is the Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Originally starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, 96 is one of the most successful romantic blockbusters of Kollywood

Credits :Instagram

