Samantha Akkineni is all praises for Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru; Calls it as the 'film of the year'

Sam is bowled over by Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru and the stunner made sure to share her experience of watching the film.

Samantha Akkineni recently returned from Maldives holiday and the first film she decided to watch at home was Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru. The Tamil-Telugu film released recently on an OTT platform and it opened to a terrific response. Even, Sam is bowled over by Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. Tagging it as the 'film of the year', Sam shared a picture of her watching the film at home and wrote, "Soorarai Pottru..what a freaking gem..such heart amazing performance. F.S amazing director. film of the year."

The Majili actress congratulated the whole team for the same. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the film stars Aparna Balamurali in the female lead role while Paresh Rawal, Urvashi and Mohan Babu in prominent roles. Not only Sam, but many from the film industry also took to social media and praised Suriya's performance in the film. Vijay Deverakonda posted a series of tweets and also expressed his wish to work with director Sudha K in the future.

VD had tweeted, "#SooraraiPottru Watched it with a big gang of friends, all boys, 3 of them cried, I was just raging through the film and fired up to see the outsider make his statement and a statement was made!."

He further wrote, "@Suriya_offl na - what a terrific performer, you just feel love for him as an actor giving it his all, even backing it as a producer."

#SooraraiPottru #AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa -

Watched it with a big gang of friends, all boys, 3 of them cried, I was just raging through the film and fired up to see the outsider make his statement and a statement was made! pic.twitter.com/60dDbt84g7 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 16, 2020

Credits :Instagram

