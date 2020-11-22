  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni is all set to dive into the sea as she continues enjoying her Maldives vacation; See PHOTO

Samantha Akkineni has jetted off to Maldives with her husband Naga Chaitanya a few days back. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture.
19696 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni is all set to dive into the sea as she continues enjoying her Maldives vacation; See PHOTOSamantha Akkineni is all set to dive into the sea as she continues enjoying her Maldives vacation; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It seems like Maldives has become every celeb’s favourite destination. In the past few weeks, many of them have jetted off to the exotic location for vacations and social media is abuzz with pictures of the same. Be it Tara Sutaria and her beau Aadar Jain or be it Rakul Preet Singh, everyone has been holidaying there and spotted chilling on the beaches. The latest couple to jet off there is South diva Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya. 

They have been sharing multiple glimpses from their Maldivian vacay and the latest one is included in the same. So, Samantha has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she is all set to experience scuba diving. The actress is seen putting on her protective gear as she gets ready to plunge into the deep blue waters and explore the beautiful world out there. Her caption is quite apt here that reads, “Into the sea.”

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Samantha Akkineni, the actress has wrapped up the shoot of her show which is titled Sam Jam. Till now, she has shot with actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Chiranjeevi. The show’s episodes will be aired on an OTT platform. Apart from that, the stunning diva will reportedly begin shooting for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal that has been helmed by Vignesh Shivan. It also features lady superstar Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The romantic comedy reportedly revolves around a triangular love story. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni poses amidst breathtaking view in a maxi dress on her Maldives holiday with Naga Chaitanya

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Samantha Akkineni Instagram

You may like these
Samantha Akkineni poses amidst breathtaking view in a maxi dress on her Maldives holiday with Naga Chaitanya
Rana Daggubati keeps it cool while Samantha Akkineni makes a strong case for power dressing on her chat show
WATCH: Samantha Akkineni is back in action as she enjoys intense workout post her Goa holiday
Samantha Akkineni and Chiranjeevi have a gala time as they enjoy chatting on an upcoming show; See Pics
STYLE FILE: Samantha Akkineni gives us lessons on layering in a dual toned blazer over an elegant white dress
Samantha Akkineni is OBSESSED with a tote bag worth Rs 72,000; 5 times she made it a part of her airport look
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement