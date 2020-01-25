Samantha Akkineni is all set to host a talk show? Deets inside

Samantha Akkineni, who is one of the popular actresses, will apparently host a talk show. Read on to know more.

Samantha Akkineni is apparently donning a new hat and that of a host. She is reportedly marking a debut as a host of a talk show. As per the India Glitz, the Oh Baby actress has ample of time right now as she is not doing any movie right. The source said, "The 'Majili' and 'Oh Baby' actress has time on hand at a time when she is not doing any and every movie. Also, her Telugu is quite fluent now. She thinks that she can pull off a talk show." There is no official confirmation by the actress and there is no additional information s well.

Aside from this alleged project, the actress will be soon be seen in Jaanu opposite Sharwanand. The same is the Telugu remake of popular and hit Tamil movie 96. The original movie starrer Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The movie is slated to hit the screens on February 7. The movie is bankrolled by Dil Raju on his Sri Venkateswara Creations.

She will also mark her Hindi debut with web series called The Family Man. She has shared screen space with popular Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai. She was last seen in Manmadhudu 2. She had a cameo role in the same.

