Samantha Akkineni is all smiles in a no makeup look in her latest PHOTO amidst lockdown

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Akkineni shared a photo of herself, in which she can be seen flaunting her flawless skin and radiant smile.

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and posted a photo on her story, in which she was seen with no makeup. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her flawless skin and her million dollar smile as she posed for a photo. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Good days ahead”. With this photo, the Jaanu actor once again made our hearts skip a beat with her radiant smile and bright eyes.

On the work front, she was last seen in Jaanu, which is the official Tollywood remake of megahit Tamil movie 96. She has been roped in to play the female lead in actor Prasanna starrer Ashwin Saravanan’s next. The film will also reportedly have Prashanth in a key role. Ashwin Saravanan rose to fame after his movies Game Over and Maaya. Taking to Twitter, Samantha confirmed her role in the film while revealing that this film will also be a female-centric one, just like the director’s previous two movies.

She has also been roped in to play one of the female leads in Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will also have Nayanthara as a female lead. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead in the film. While some reports suggest that Samantha has walked out of the film, no official announcement has been made on the same.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×