  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni and Chiranjeevi have a gala time as they enjoy chatting on an upcoming show; See Pics

Chiranjeevi also shot for his episode with Sam and a few photos from the show have surfaced on social media.
4924 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni Chiranjeevi chat show photos Samantha Akkineni and Chiranjeevi have a gala time as they enjoy chatting on an upcoming show; See Pics
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As we all know, Samantha Akkineni has turned a host for an upcoming chat show titled, Sam Jam. The stunner will be meeting a lot of celebrities on the show and the very first guest of the season will be Vijay Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy star will be seen getting candid about his personal life, movies and will be enjoying some fun game sessions. Recently, megastar Chiranjeevi also shot for his episode with Sam and a few photos from the show have surfaced on social media. One can see, the Sye Raa star has a gala time as he enjoys chatting with Sam and the audience on the show. 

Samantha has turned host for the celebrity talk show that is being back by Allu Arjun's father for video streaming platform Aha. Samantha Akkineni looked every bit stylish in a stunning white dress that she paired with a dual-toned blazer. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi looked dapper in green blazer paired with a white tee and formal pant. The actor is back in action and has resumed shoot amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many other biggies like Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya will be seen gracing the chat show as guests in the coming days. 

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was supposed to join the sets of his upcoming film Acharya, but a faulty test result for COVID 19 showed that he tested positive. Two days later, the megastar revealed that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and that the earlier test result was not true as there was some fault in the RT PCR test kit. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
PHOTOS: Mammootty, Chiranjeevi to Samantha Akkineni; South stars who revisited old hobbies during lockdown
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise to Tollywood biggies’ meeting with AP CM
Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 Full Winners List: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde win big
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya to Rana Daggubati and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Samantha Akkineni is all hearts for Chiranjeevi starrer trailer
STYLE FILE: Samantha Akkineni gives us lessons on layering in a dual toned blazer over an elegant white dress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement