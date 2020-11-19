Samantha Akkineni and Chiranjeevi have a gala time as they enjoy chatting on an upcoming show; See Pics

Chiranjeevi also shot for his episode with Sam and a few photos from the show have surfaced on social media.

As we all know, Samantha Akkineni has turned a host for an upcoming chat show titled, Sam Jam. The stunner will be meeting a lot of celebrities on the show and the very first guest of the season will be Vijay Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy star will be seen getting candid about his personal life, movies and will be enjoying some fun game sessions. Recently, megastar Chiranjeevi also shot for his episode with Sam and a few photos from the show have surfaced on social media. One can see, the Sye Raa star has a gala time as he enjoys chatting with Sam and the audience on the show.

Samantha has turned host for the celebrity talk show that is being back by Allu Arjun's father for video streaming platform Aha. Samantha Akkineni looked every bit stylish in a stunning white dress that she paired with a dual-toned blazer. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi looked dapper in green blazer paired with a white tee and formal pant. The actor is back in action and has resumed shoot amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many other biggies like Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya will be seen gracing the chat show as guests in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was supposed to join the sets of his upcoming film Acharya, but a faulty test result for COVID 19 showed that he tested positive. Two days later, the megastar revealed that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and that the earlier test result was not true as there was some fault in the RT PCR test kit.

