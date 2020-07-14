Samantha Akkineni and her mother in law are like two peas in a pod as they twin in this THROWBACK photo

Samantha and her mother-in-law can be seen twinning with a similar outfit, while Chay can be seen relishing a dish.

Samantha Akkineni’s photos have always been a treat to the eyes. Be it her professional photoshoots or her casual photos, she has never failed to gain attention. Other than her laudable acting skills in films, one has to accept that Samantha is also a great influencer on social media. Her posts never fail to amaze her followers. It should be noted that her photos with her extended family are something one cannot miss.

For example, this photo of Samantha with her husband Naga Chaitanya and her mother in law Lakshmi Daggubati having a sweet time shows us a glimpse their family time. Samantha and her mother-in-law can be seen twinning with a similar outfit, while Chay can be seen relishing a dish. At a time when we are waiting to see Samantha on the big screens in her next film, let’s take a look at the dreamy photo right here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravan’s yet to be titled film. The Vignesh Shivan directorial will have Samantha sharing the screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Ashwin Saravanan’s directorial will have Prasanna in a key role. She was last seen the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film has Sharwanand as the male lead.

