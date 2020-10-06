Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Anniversary: A look at their surreal, love filled wedding moments

Today, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya celebrate their third wedding anniversary and here we look at some of their beautiful moments when they had tied the knot.

They look no less like a newly-wed couple even today, don't you think? Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in Telugu film industry. Met each other for the first time on the sets of Yeh Maaya Chesave in 2009, ChaySam, as called by their fans have been setting major couples goals ever since. After dating each other for 6 years almost, the duo decided to make their relationship official and tied the knot in October, 2017. It was a destination wedding in Goa, attended by a lot of friends from the film industry. The grand wedding was the talk of the town then and their beautiful photos grabbed a lot of attention.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are totally different from each other and they are the perfect example to prove opposites attract. While Sam is super active on social media and constantly keeps their fans updated about everything, Chay, on the other hand, is quite a private person. He avoids himself to be under media glare. Nevertheless, the Oh Baby actress keeps updating us with their beautiful and love-filled photos through Instagram. Today on October 6, the couple celebrates their third wedding anniversary and here we look at some of their beautiful moments when they had then tied the nuptial bond.

Take a look below:

1. The couple got engaged in January 2017 and the same year, they decided to tie the knot. Sam wore customised lehenga at her engagement and it is all things cute. Just look at this happy picture!

2. Look at that happy and excited bride-to-be moment of Samantha Akkineni in this throwback picture as she geared up for the pre-wedding ceremony.

3. Sam and Chay are a perfect example of what "forever" looks like! One of the most beautiful photos of the couple that we cannot stop staring at.

4. The couple walked down the aisle in the most beautiful way. They look gorgeous together on their special day. While Chay looked handsome in a black tuxedo, Sam picked elegant white gown for the D-day.

5. During an interview with Famously Filmfare, Naga Chaitanya opened up about Samantha and how the love started growing. "I think there was a point when we both were single. We hung out more than normal. So, automatically things started building between us. I was also mentally looking to settle down. I always looked forward to having a family. So, all those thoughts started flowing in my head and she was right there in front of me. So, I was like she is a known devil (chuckles). I know all her mischief and I am fine with them," the Majili star had said.

They are truly made for each other couple!

