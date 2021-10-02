Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announce separation: Give us privacy to move on

Naga Chaitanya took to social media and announced shocking yet big news to fans about his married life with his wife Samantha Akkineni. After a month of separation rumours, the actor finally addressed them and announced that he and Samantha are heading different ways.

Naga Chaitanya took to social media and shared a note that he and Samantha both decided to path away but shall remain as friends in life. Chay also mentioned that he and Samantha hope that his fans and media give them privacy to move on.

Check out the note here: