Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announce separation: Give us privacy to move on

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 04:41 PM IST  |  57.1K
   
Naga Chaitanya took to social media and announced shocking yet big news to fans about his married life with his wife Samantha Akkineni. After a month of separation rumours, the actor finally addressed them and announced that he and Samantha are heading different ways. 

Naga Chaitanya took to social media and shared a note that he and Samantha both decided to path away but shall remain as friends in life. Chay also mentioned that he and Samantha hope that his fans and media give them privacy to move on. 

Check out the note here:

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's marriage life has been the talk of the town since a month as there have been rumours that they is heading for divorce. Both of them remained silent and never addressed the rumours till today.  This heartbreaking news is really difficult for fans to digest as they have loved the couple since their first film and also have a special hashtag #Chaysam.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya fell in love on the sets of their film Ye Maya Chesave and had a fairytale destination wedding in 2017 in Goa. They took vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding amidst close friends and family members. However, the story has finally come to end.  

Comments
Anonymous : Best wises to both of them for their future.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : I read somewhere she was not ready to have a baby yet, but faced pressure from a few people...just saying
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : No those were rumours, numerous reasons were given some reports claimed Akkineni family wanted her to quit acting. Some reports were saying Chay was insecure of her on screen intimate scenes.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : will miss this tag #chaysam really shocked and sad. still could'nt digest tge word ex husband. anyways all the best to both of you.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Whatever it's over now...just move on ...all the best for your future #chaysam...
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : This is what will happen to RK and Uglia... sad about Chaysam but looki g forward to this for uglia the rotten brat
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Disgusting comment.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Bloody kangana bot
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : why only hate alia. Karan joher set up ranbir Alia. they both look unhappy. why only blame Alia
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Sooooo sad
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : All the best to both of them for their future
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Whatever
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Oh no.. It happened.. It's over. #Chaysam
REPLY 1 5 hours ago

