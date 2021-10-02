Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announce separation: Give us privacy to move on
Naga Chaitanya took to social media and announced shocking yet big news to fans about his married life with his wife Samantha Akkineni. After a month of separation rumours, the actor finally addressed them and announced that he and Samantha are heading different ways.
Naga Chaitanya took to social media and shared a note that he and Samantha both decided to path away but shall remain as friends in life. Chay also mentioned that he and Samantha hope that his fans and media give them privacy to move on.
Check out the note here:
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) October 2, 2021
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's marriage life has been the talk of the town since a month as there have been rumours that they is heading for divorce. Both of them remained silent and never addressed the rumours till today. This heartbreaking news is really difficult for fans to digest as they have loved the couple since their first film and also have a special hashtag #Chaysam.
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya fell in love on the sets of their film Ye Maya Chesave and had a fairytale destination wedding in 2017 in Goa. They took vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding amidst close friends and family members. However, the story has finally come to end.
