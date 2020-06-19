Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya chilling by the pool side in a throwback pic will make you miss vacations

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya always make our hearts flutter with their lovey-dovey photos and today we look back at their one of the vacation pictures.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in the Tollywood film industry. While Samantha is super active on social media and keeps updating her fans with adorable photos of herself, Chay is a super private person and keeps himself away from the media glare. The gorgeous couple always makes our hearts flutter with their lovey-dovey photos and today we decided to look back at their one of the vacation pictures that might leave you green with envy.

One can see in the throwback picture, Sam sporting a black swimsuit and clicking a picture while sunbathing with Naga Chaitanya. Amid lockdown, this picture will make you miss your friends and vacations. Are you already missing good old memories? Look at their happy faces! Sam and Chaitanya love travelling and they make sure to spend time together on vacations post the release of their films. This picture was shared by Samantha on her Instagram with the caption: "Love you 3000". After dating each other for 7 years, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had a dreamy wedding in 2017.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen next in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The shooting of the film will go on floors in August.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Credits :Instagram

