Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya to come together for Vikram Kumar's next? Here's what the director says

Tollywood couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have worked together in a few Telugu films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, Autonagar Surya and Majili. They are a hit couple on-screen too. Well, recently speculations were doing rounds that Samantha Akkineni will play the female lead again opposite husband Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming movie, Thank you. However, this is just a mere rumour. Director Vikram Kumar recently in an interview rubbished rumours that Samantha Akkineni has been approached for Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie.

"I am collaborating with Naga Chaitanya and Dil Raju for my next. We have always wanted to work together and I am delighted to team up with them for a family entertainer with the working title Thank You. The story revolves around the two lead characters and we will start shooting once normalcy returns (in Hyderabad)," Cinema Express quoted Vikram Kumar as saying.

"Sam is not part of the film. Some other actor will play the lead heroine. However, we haven't approached anyone so far and are yet to finalise the rest of the cast," he further added.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu. The shooting of the film will kickstart in August. This is for the first time, Samantha and Nayanthara will be sharing the screenspace and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film titled, Love Story.

Credits :Cinema Express

