Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya dazzle in ethnic wear in BTS photos from a shoot & they're pure love

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the South Indian film industry. Their sizzling chemistry on and off-screen has always managed to turn heads. While Sam is super active on social media, Naga Chaitanya keeps himself away from the media glare. They are the perfect example of opposites attract. Earlier today, Samantha shared a couple of stunning BTS photos of herself with Naga Chaitanya from their ad shoot.

One can see, Sam looks elegant in a silk saree with floral hair bun while Naga Chaitanya can be seen wearing an ethnic outfit. The behind-the-scene pictures from their ad are a perfect mid-week treat. Well, these photos once again remind us why Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are one of our favourite real-life celebrity couples down South. They dated each other for 7 years before getting married as per Hindu and Christian rituals in Goa in 2017. ChaySam, as called by their fans are setting major couple goals ever since.

Take a look at their BTS photos:

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Vikram K Kumar’s film titled, Thank You.

Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, has commenced shooting for Gunasekhar’s mythological drama Shaakuntalam. She also has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

