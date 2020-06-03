Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya enjoying the ocean breeze in Ibiza in this THROWBACK photo is pure bliss

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya having a fine time in Ibiza during their vacation in this throwback picture can be seen any number of times.

Be it her magical talent to even make crying look beautiful on-screen to her expressions of emotions, Samantha Akkineni is a perfectionist. The versatile actor has been proving her talent in every second of her screen presence in films. Samantha is undoubtedly one of the brilliant performers in the South film industry. Other than her laudable acting skills in films, Samantha is also a great influencer on social media, as she often shares photos while setting goals to her fans and followers on Instagram, starting from travel goal to couple goal.

In this photo, which was taken during her vacation with her husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha can be seen having a fine time in Ibiza. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya can be seen having a fun time during their vacation.

Check out Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Love Story along with Sai Pallavi, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Samantha, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled project. The film will also have Prasanna in a key role. She also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. The film has Nayanthara as another female lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead.

