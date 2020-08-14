  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya look splendid in THIS candid photo from Rana Daggubati’s wedding

While the bride and the groom looked radiant and regal in their wedding outfits, fans could not help but gush over Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s photos and their cute moments during the wedding.
Though Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married during the lockdown period, their wedding was a star-studded affair. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan were some of the top stars from Kollywood industry who took part in the wedding. While the bride and the groom looked radiant and regal in their wedding outfits, fans could not help but gush over Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s photos and their cute moments during the wedding.

In one such photo, the couple’s candid moment was captured. As they were taking part in the wedding rituals, they were captured grinning from ear to ear and it is all things beautiful. While Samantha was seen in a royal blue Mango number, Chay was seen in a crisp beige kurta. Samantha completed the look with an ethnic choker and matching earrings. Check out their candid moment from the wedding right here:

Samantha also took part in the couple’s Haldi ceremony in a yellow outfit and paired it with boho themed jewels made of shells. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on August 8 in a private ceremony, which was attended by close family members of the couple. Since it happened during the lockdown period, only 30 members took part in the wedding. It is expected that they will host a grand reception with all the big names of Tollywood once the COVID 19 situation is contained.

