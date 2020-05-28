Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya make for an adorable duo as they twin in black outfits in a throwback PIC

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya twinning in black outfits in a throwback picture is worth a glimpse and surely make your day. Check it out.

If there is one couple from the South film industry who manages to grab headlines most of the time, it is definitely Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya. The two lovebirds tied the knot in 2017 and have been shelling out relationship goals since then. The couple’s cute social media PDAs including candid selfies and other stuff always catch the attention of their fans. We have now come across a throwback picture of the couple that is worth a glimpse.

The two of them are seen twinning in black outfits in this throwback picture and needless to say, no one can take their eyes off the couple! Samantha looks stunning as she is seen wearing a striped black jumpsuit embellished with a matching belt. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is clad in a black floral shirt and matching jeans in which he looks dapper. This picture of the star couple reminds us of the times when date nights and romantic getaways were a thing!

Check out the throwback picture below:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya recently graced the roka ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee for the first time in the second season of The Family Man. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be next seen in the movie Love Story 2020 co-starring Sai Pallavi, Posani Krishna Murali, and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. The romantic drama has been directed by Sekhar Kammula.

