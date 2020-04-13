Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s dance to We Will Rock You in this throwback VIDEO is unmissable

A throwback video of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaithanya from the Instagram post of Samantha is unmissable.

When it comes to giving couple goals, celebrity couple Samanth Akkineni and Naga Chaithanya will always be on the top of the list, for they share some lovely videos and photos of themselves from time to time. In one such video, the couple can be seen dancing to the famous song We Will We Will Rock You from a live concert in Spain from an Instagram post of Samantha in 2019. They both can be seen having a fun time, while dancing their hearts out.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, which is the official Tollywood remake of megahit Tamil movie 96. She has been roped in to play the female lead in actor Prasanna starrer Ashwin Saravanan’s next. The film will also have Prashanth in a key role. Taking to Twitter, Samantha confirmed her role in the film while revealing that this film will also be a female-centric one, just like the director’s previous two movies. She has also been roped in to play the female lead along with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakkula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actor.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, was seen in Venky Mama, alongside his real-life mama Venkatesh, which drew crowds in large numbers to the theatres. Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming project includes Sekhar Kammula directorial which stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. It is to be noted that Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya are joining hands for the first time and fans have bestowed a lot of expectations on this upcoming venture. The movie is rumoured to be titled ‘Love Story’.

