Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya set UNBEATABLE couple style goals and these 5 pics are a proof

Celebrity couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have won millions of hearts with their on-point fashion game. Check out their best stylish looks below.

Celebrity couples are known for their sizzling chemistry, amazing vacation photos and are always the talk of the town for setting relationship goals. Whether they heading out for events or enjoying their vacations together, celebrity couples keep our social media feed filled with their lovey-dovey moments. However, there are a lot of couples who complement each other perfectly, when it comes to fashion. Be it and Virat Kohli or And Kareena Kapoor Khan, the couples have grabbed eyeballs for their style statements.

South couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have also won hearts of their fans with their on-point fashion game. Both Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are highly successful on the professional front and also complement each other greatly as a couple. When ChaySam step put together, they never fail to amaze with their good looks and stylish fashion choices. They are totally game-changers in terms of fashion. As we all know, Oh Baby actress Samantha is already one of the most put-together fashion icons in the Telugu film industry. Well, Naga Chaitanya is no less and these 5 pictures of them are a proof.

There have been gazillion times when Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have set major fashion goals as a couple. But here's a look at their best 5!

1. For Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony last month, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya made a stylish appearance. Sam looked stunning in her yellow Sabyasachi suit while Chaitanya looked classic in formals.

2. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya prove they are one of the most glamorous couples in the Telugu industry. Look at how stunning they look in this picture!

3. Heartthrob Chay and stunning Samantha are winning our hearts in this beautiful picture. For one of the events, Sam wore sari while Chaitanya complemented his wife as he dressed up in classic formal look.

4. Look at this picture and one thing’s for sure about this couple, they are rockin’ stylish!

5. Here's a look at the time when they turned heads in their most fashionable ensembles on their special day.

Credits :Instagram

