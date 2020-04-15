Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya to team up for the fourth time in Nandini Reddy’s another remake?

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have worked together in three films Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya and Majili and reportedly, they might team up yet again for Oh! Baby director Nandini Reddy's directorial.

Real couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the stunning pairs in the Telugu film industry. Sam and Chay have always set couple goals with their sizzling chemistry, off-screen as well as on-screen. The two have worked together in three films Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya and Majili and reportedly, they might team up yet again for Oh! Baby director Nandini Reddy's directorial. However, an official word regarding the same is awaited. It will be a huge treat for their fans to see this adorable couple on the big screen yet again.

According to a report on a Telugu news portal, the film will be another Korean remake by Nandini Reddy after Oh! Baby. The report also suggests it is going to be an emotional drama. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Nandini's last film Oh! Baby starring Samantha Akkineni was an official remake of South Korean film, Miss Granny.

Well, Samantha and director Nandini share a good rapport not only professional but also at a personal level. Earlier, working with the director in Oh Baby, Samantha had said, "Nandini (director) is like my elder sister. I trusted her completely. That trust will show in my performance. I am so proud of what she has done with this film."

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni will be seen alongside Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The shooting of the film was expected to go on floors from April, however, due to COVID-29 lockdown, the plans for the same have been pushed.

