From Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya to Yash and Radhika Pandit: 8 iconic wedding photos of South stars

From Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha to Mahesh Babu and Namrata: Here are photos from the weddings of top south stars.

Weddings of celebrities have always been the most interesting things to the fans of stars. Especially, when our favourite stars tie the knots, it gets us excited and their photos turn out to be blockbusters. Recent example is when Rana Daggubati’s engagement photos were all over the internet. Now the fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for news about their wedding. These weddings have always made us go gaga.

From their costume, jewels to their wedding venue, we have loved to know about the details of celebrity weddings. While are waiting to know more details about the wedding of Rana Daggubati, let’s see some photos of our favourite stars’ weddings. If you are one of those who get highly excited while hearing about a celebrity wedding, here are some iconic photos from the weddings of top south stars. Have a look at these photos and brush aside the quarantine blues.

1. Vijay and Sangeetha

Kollywood’s Thalapathy Vijay tied the knots with Sangeetha in an elegant South Indian style wedding August 25, 1999. The simplicity and beauty of this wedding is absolutely stunning. In the photos that are available online, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen in while silk dhoti, while his wife can be seen in bright red Kanchipuram silk saree.

2. Ajith and Shalini

Thala Ajith and Shalini got married after being in relationship for several years. Though there are only a few images from their wedding, it is still delightful. It can be noted that even during the wedding, Shalini looked very simple, with her usual free hair and minimalistic makeup. While Ajith wore a pastel coloured sherwani, Shalini was seen in a stunning golden saree.

3. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

Tollywood’s cutest couple, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya hot hitched on 7th October 2017. They had two weddings as a respect to each other’s beliefs and cultures. One as per Christian traditions and the other was a south Indian style wedding. Their wedding happened in Goa and it made the headlines when they got married. The Christian style wedding had Samantha in a beautiful white wedding gown and Chai in a black tuxedo. Their South Indian style wedding had Samantha in an ivory coloured silk saree and Chaitanya was in white dhoti and shirt.

4. Suriya and Jyothika

As soon as their wedding was announced, the only talk of the town was, what colour saree Jyothika would wear during their wedding. While majority of people speculated that she would be in usual red saree, she broke the stereotype and stunned everyone with a baby pink coloured Kanchipuram saree with white gold jewellery. Suriya, on the other hand, wore white silk dhoti and shirt.

5. Yash and Radhika Pandit

Kannada celebrity couple Yash and Radhika Pandit tied the knot on December 10, 2016 in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru. Celebrity designer Arun Sagar designed the venue and it happened at the Taj West End resembled the Somanatheshwara temple in Kolar, Karnataka. In the wedding, both of them were seen in a subtle yet elegant off white ethnic outfit. If we look at their wedding pictures today, it is evident that nothing has changed since their big day except they have grown up to be even lovelier.

6. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar fell in love with each other on the sets of Vamsi, which released in 2000. After dating for five years, they got married as per Telugu tradition on February 10, 2005. Namrata Shirodkar, who is a former Miss India, quit films after marriage. During their wedding, they both were seen in South Indian attire and it was a simple yet beautiful wedding.

7. Ram Charan and Upasana

Following their big fat South Indian wedding, they both had a lavish reception, which was attended by some big names in the industry. They both tied the knots on July 14, 2012. Their wedding was a very grand affair with the couple in heavy designer attire and beautiful jewels.

8. Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and architect Amal Sufiya got married on October 22, 2011. Their marriage was a traditional lavish Muslim wedding, which had the couple in grand attire for the wedding and their reception.

