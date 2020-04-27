Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's latest romantic moment from their quarantine diaries sets couple goals

Samantha Akkineni has shared her latest picture with Naga Chaitanya and we just can't get enough of how cute they look together. Chay is giving husband goals as he takes a selfie with his ladylove.

Tollywood couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's love story is one of our favourites. The two never fail to win our hearts with their adorable photos. From sharing pictures of their outings to praising each other on social media, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have set major relationship goals. They have set the standard too high for other couples with their dedication towards their marriage. Chaitanya prefers to stay away from Instagram, while his wife Samantha keeps their fans updated with their beautiful pictures.

The stunner has shared her latest picture with Naga Chaitanya and we just can't get enough of how cute they look together. Chay proves to be the husband of the millennium as he takes a selfie with his ladylove. Samantha Akkineni, ahead of her birthday, has shared a monochrome photo with Chay from their quarantine diaries. The Majili actress never leaves a chance to express her love for Chaitanya and they time and again prove to be the phenomenal power couple of the Tollywood film industry.

Their love story started 8 years ago and ended up to marriage. Their wedding looked straight out of a fairytale! Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are the 'it' couple of the industry. Don't you think?

Check out Samantha's latest selfie with Naga Chaitanya:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen alongside Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

Chay will be seen in Shekar's Love Story starring Sai Pallavi in the female lead role.

