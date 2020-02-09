Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara team up for a film starring Vijay Sethupathi?
Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara are two leading ladies of the South Indian film industry. The two stunners are at the top of their game and have been winning the hearts of the audience with their strong roles in the film. While Samantha is basking in the success of her recently released film Jaanu, Nayanthara, on the other hand, was seen in blockbuster hits Darbar and Bigil. Now according to latest reports, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara will be seen together on the big screen in the upcoming film starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. However, there is no official word regarding the same.
Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara have worked earlier in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which released in 2015. The film was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan himself. The Tamil film was later dubbed into Telugu as "Nenu Rowdy Ne".
Both Sam and Nayanthara are doing great in their professional and personal space. With 2019 being a super year for the pretty ladies, it remains to see what's in the stores for us in 2020.
