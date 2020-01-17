Samantha Akkineni and R Madhavan look royal in this BTS picture from their recent ad shoot

Samantha Akkineni and R Madhavan's chemistry in the ad video has grabbed everyone’s attention and moviegoers can't wait to see them on the big screen.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is doing great in her professional space with back to back blockbuster hits. The stunner is touching new heights with her every role in the films. While the audience is waiting for her next film Jaanu, Samantha has teamed up with R Madhavan have for a commercial and they looked stunning together. A BTS picture of the two shared by Samantha's stylist Preetham has surfaced on social media. One can see in the photo, Samantha and Madhavan look royal together and their pairing in this is winning hearts.

Samantha and R Madhavan's chemistry in the ad video has grabbed everyone’s attention and moviegoers can't wait to see them on the big screen. We hope to see them together someday in a film. Meanwhile, Sam will be seen next in Jaanu. The teaser of the film was released recently and it received an immense response. Telugu remake of Tamil film 96, Jaanu will release this year and it stars Sharwanand in the male lead.

Majili, Super Deluxe, Oh! Baby and now Jaanu, Sam has been setting a huge benchmark and it remains to see what her upcoming film has in stores for the audience.

In an interview with Times of India, Sharwanand opened up about Jaanu and working with Samantha. "Samantha plays the female lead in the movie and acting with her was an incredible experience. She is one of the best artistes in the business today," the actor said.

Credits :Instagram

Read More