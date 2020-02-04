Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand spotted at the Hyderabad airport as they gear up for Jaanu promotions

Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand, who are playing the lead role in Telugu remake of Tamil movie 96, were spotted at Hyderabad airport while they were heading for a promotional event.

Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu is all set to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. The film is a Telugu remake of Tamil movie 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote the movie. The lead actors of Jaanu were spotted at Hyderabad airport, while they were flying to Vizag for the promotions of the movie.

Meanwhile, we are waiting to experience the magical love story on the big screens; the makers have released a new set of promotional teasers in which they have treated us with glimpses of Ram and Jaanu’s love for each other. It can be said that the iconic 96 theme music is easily elevating the mood in the promos. The promos have been received with tremendous cheer by the audience.

When the teaser of Jaanu was released, it made us all awestruck as the teaser looked like the makers have taken all possible efforts under the sky to make it up to the standards that 96 has previously set. The heart melting love story, which showcased high-school romance in a beautiful way, was remade in Kannada too. Telugu producer Dil Raju purchased the remake rights of 96 and the makers recently released the trailer of the Tollywood version of 96.

