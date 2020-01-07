Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu's first look released; Check it out

The first look of Tamil movie 96's Telugu movie remake is titled as Jaanu. Check out the first look of Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer right here

Tamil movie 96's Telugu remake is titled as Jaanu and the first look of Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer is also out. The makers took to Twitter to unveil the same. The handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote, "A tribute to unconditional love... here's the first look of #Sharwanand and @Samanthaprabhu2's #JAANU@SVC_Official #PremKumar @Govind_Vasantha#JMahendran @CinemaInMyGenes #SVC34."In the poster, we can see Sharwanand all alone in the middle of the dessert. He is carrying a camera and backpack and the same kind of teased about his role as a photographer. We are hoping that the makers will release Samantha's character poster as well anytime soon.

For the unversed, C Prem Kumar, who wrote and directed 96, has also helmed the Telugu remake and he has apparently made some changes to the script to suit the taste of the Telugu viewers. Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand are playing the roles of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in the romantic entertainer. Music composer Govind Vasantha is marking his debut in the Telugu industry with this flick. The Dil Raju production may release in Summer. A few days back, Samantha had tweeted about completing her portions of the movie. She wrote, "Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday…(sic)." Aside from this project, the actress also has a web series, The Family Man 2.

