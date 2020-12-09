Samantha Akkineni and Tamannaah Bhatia are all about BLING in their stunning dresses for a chat show: See Pic

After Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi and Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni's talk show SamJam now has Tamannaah Bhatia as the guest.

After an array of celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi and Rana Daggubati, now, Tamannaah Bhatia has taken part in the talk show hosted by Samantha Akkineni. She revealed the news on her Instagram space where they both were seen sharing a sweet moment. Sharing the photo, Tamannaah revealed that she has had a fine time taking part in the show. Both the actresses were seen in sequin dresses and they were all about bling.

Tamannaah wrote, “Ecstatic to be on ‘Sam Jam’ with @samantharuthprabhuoffl, since this is the first time two of us are coming together on screen for a chat Episode airing on 11th December 2020 on @ahavideoin”. As soon as the photo came up online, fans took to the comments section and stated how gorgeous they both looked in it.

Also Read: Anasuya Bharadwaj to play Silk Smitha in the late actor’s biopic?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress has a lot of films in the kitty including Seetimaar, Love Mocktail’s remake, Gurthunda Seethakalam and Andhadhun’s Telugu remake among others. She is also making her Tamil web debut with The November Story. Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, has two films in her kitty including a Kollywood film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, where she will share the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has a yet to be titled film directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

See the post here:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×