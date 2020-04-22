Samantha Akkineni and Tamannaah Bhatia express gratitude to our planet on World Earth Day

Taking to Instagram, South celebrities including Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh shared some thoughtful gratitude to mother earth on the World Earth Day. While Tamannaah shared a photo of herself indulging in nature, Samantha shared an image with a beautiful quote. Sharing the photo, Tamannaah wrote, “The Earth Does Not Belong to Us: We Belong to the Earth.” – Marlee Matlin Climate change is real and currently, we are experiencing it first hand Let pledge to protect our planet and make it green and clean, once again!”

Rakul Preet Singh shared a video of herself having fun on green grass field. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Get lost in the beauty of nature to find yourself. We haven’t really been responsible enough to nurture the planet that feeds us all. It’s time we realise the same and strive to be better citizens of earth. They say nature has its ways to teach a lesson , maybe this is a warning to preserve our habitat. If we truly surrendered in Earths intelligence we could rise up rooted like trees ! Happy Earth Day”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia, whose last outing was Sarileru Neekevvaru with Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu, will reportedly be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach in her next film, which will be directed by Sampath Nandi. Samantha was last seen in Tollywood film Jaanu. She has been roped in to play the lead actor in Ashwin Saravanan’s next. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing the screen space with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2.