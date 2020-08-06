  • facebook
Samantha Akkineni in Arpita Mehta for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi ceremony: Yay or Nay?

Samantha Akkineni picked embellished Arpita Mehta creation for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremony.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 06:03 pm
Samantha Akkineni in Arpita Mehta for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi ceremony: Yay or Nay?
For Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi ceremony today, Samantha Akkineni picked embellished Arpita Mehta creation. The stunner looked drop-dead gorgeous in two-layered top crafted in chiffon. The inner top looks elegant as it features a deep V-neck and hand embroidery. The highlight of the inner top is motto butti work all over and shell detailing. The full-sleeves jacket features motto butti, mirror work paired with a wide bottom, thus making it for perfect festive wear. The Majili actress completed her look with a high ponytail and minimal makeup, dark lips and accessorised with a choker. We loved it! 

Check out photos below:

What do you think to about Samantha Akkineni's this look? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will enter into wedlock on August 8. The pre-wedding festivities are already begun. Haldi ceremony was hosted yesterday at Miheeka's residence followed by Mehendi ceremony today. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 Times South stars looked like QUEENS in ruffled sarees 

Talking about Samantha Akkineni, the actress will be seen in Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The makers will kick-start shooting of the film by the end of August. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

