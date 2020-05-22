Samantha Akkineni asks fans 'My husband looks handsome no?' Naga Chaitanya has an EPIC reaction to it

Samantha Akkineni posted a lovey-dovey post for her husband Naga Chaitanya but got trolled by him. Naga Chaitanya had an epic yet hilarious reply to Sam's latest Instagram post.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, the power couple of the Tollywood film industry recently attended Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony. Rana and Miheeka made it official on May 20 in presence of their family members and fans have been showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, Sam took to social media and shared some unseen photos from the Roka ceremony that everyone had been waiting to look at. She also posted a lovey-dovey post for her husband Naga Chaitanya but got trolled by him.

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a dashing picture of hubby Naga Chaitanya along with a lovey-dovey caption. She wrote, "After sending mommy , aunties , sister , friends , very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no ???? ( husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now )."

To this Naga Chaitanya had an epic yet hilarious reply to it. He commented on the picture: "Okay now, this looks like those one of the paid partnership posts."

As well all know, Naga Chaitanya is quite shy and a private person. He is one of those few actors who likes to keep his personal life out of media glares. His reaction to Samantha Akkineni's post for him has sure come as a surprise.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, after being together for 8 years, tied the knot in 2017. The couple has been setting major relationship goals ever since. They are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry. Sam keeps our social media feed filled with such adorable photos of her with Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya during one of the interviews in the past said that how his wife's happiness is a priority for him. "My wife should be happy. My family should be happy. If I see a smile on their face, I can go to work happily and make money,” Chaitanya said during an interview to Famously Filmfare.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni REPEATS her Sabyasachi outfit and looks radiant at Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's Roka

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Share your comment ×