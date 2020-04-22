Samantha Akkineni is back on social media after her ‘long sleep’ with a pawfect PHOTO; Check it out

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Akkineni posted a picture of herself after what looks like social media detoxification for weeks.

After keeping fans worried with her absence on social media for a long time, South star Samantha Akkineni is finally back on social media. Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo of herself cuddled up with her dog. In the photo, we can’t help but notice Samantha is as sung as a bug in a rug. The photo has captured the attention of many and fans took to the comments session to express their happiness to see her again on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sam was last seen in Jaanu, which was the official Tollywood remake of megahit Tamil movie 96. She has been roped in to play the female lead in actor Prasanna starrer Ashwin Saravanan’s next. The film will also have Prashanth in a key role. Ashwin Saravanan rose to fame after his movies Game Over and Maaya. Taking to Twitter, Samantha confirmed her role in the film while revealing that this film will also be a female-centric one, just like the director’s previous two movies.

She will also be seen playing the leading lady along with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan’s next film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. While some reports suggest that Samantha has walked out of the film, others say that she is still onboard the film. It is also being reported that Samantha has been roped in to play a female lead in Jr NTR’s next, tentatively titled NTR30. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film will mark the second collaboration of Jr NTR and the director. The makers have not yet made an official announcement regarding the other cast members.

