Samantha Akkineni to be roped in to play female lead in NTR 30? Find out

After it was reported that Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are collaborating again, reports claim that the female lead will be played by Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Akkineni.

It was reported recently that Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands yet again for an upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled, NTR30. When the makers made an official announcement about this huge collaboration, it took over social media and movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to #NTR30. While there is no official word regarding who will play the female lead, it was reported earlier that Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in opposite Jr NTR.

Now, new reports suggest that the film will also have Samantha Akkineni as another female lead. This is Jr NTR and Trivikram's second collaboration after their action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which hit the big screen in 2018. It goes without saying that the film was received well by audience and critics alike. NTR30 will be produced under Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR arts. It is expected that the film will go on floors from May and will release in April 2021. More details about the film are awaited.

Meanwhile, Samantha was seen last in the Telugu remake of Tamil movie, 96. Titled Jaanu, the film hit the big screens in this month. New reports claim that the star will be paired with actor Prasanna for her next film, which will be directed by Game Over fame director Ashwin Saravanan. In a recent media interaction, Prasanna confirmed that he will be acting as the male lead in director Ashwin Saravanan’s next yet to be titled Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Credits :Gulte

Read More