Samantha Akkineni beams with pride and joy as she flaunts her first batch of carrot harvest

Taking to her Instagram space, Samantha Akkineni shared a photo from her garden and flaunted her first bath of carrot harvest.

By now, we all know that Samantha Akkineni has been spending most of her time in gardening these days. Her photos on Instagram are mostly from her garden and now she has shared photo of her first batch of carrot harvest. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting the healthy carrots as she beams with pride and joy. Sharing the photo, she wrote how her food for the whole week will have carrot as the main ingredient.

She wrote, “The menu this week ... Carrot juice, carrot pachadi, carrot halwa, carrot fry, carrot pakodi, carrot idli, carrot samosa”. In the photo, Samantha was seen in a beige kurta with embellished embroidery designs. In one of her posts, Samantha also revealed that gardening has become her newfound hobby and that she has been spending most of her time gardening and living an environment-friendly lifestyle. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that she has also been inspiring millions of her fans to take up gardening as a hobby.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty. Her film with Ashwin Saravanan is yet to be titled. The film will have Prasanna as the male lead, while Prashanth is expected to be seen playing a key role. She will be seen playing one of the female leads in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Nayanthara. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead.

