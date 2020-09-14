Samantha Akkineni beats Pooja Hegde as she achieves THIS massive feat; Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal lead

Samantha Akkineni has earned massive fan following during the lockdown and has managed to beat Pooja Hegde on Instagram by touching 12 million mark.

As we all know, celebrities use social media platforms to stay connected with their fans. Be it about their personal life, fitness routine or movie promotions, actors keep their fans updated about everything on the go. South beauty Samantha Akkineni is one of the most super active actresses on social media. Amid lockdown, the Majili actress filled our social media feed with positive videos and photos about cooking, fitness, meditation, home gardening and a lot more. Well, she has earned massive fan following and has managed to beat Pooja Hegde on Instagram by touching 12 million mark.

Until last week, Samantha Akkineni was at 11.5 million followers on IG while Pooja was at 11.6 million. However, Sam has managed to surpass Pooja in a jiffy by touching 12 million mark. Sharing about the same, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "12 million..Now and forever.." Meanwhile, other South actresses like Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are quite in the lead with a huge fan following on social media. With 15.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Rakul is in the neck to neck competition with Kajal Aggarwal who also has the same number of followers.

In the last couple of months, Samantha Akkineni has managed to grab a lot of attention. From sharing her throwback holiday photos to treating her fans with beautiful family moments from Rana Daggubati's wedding, Samantha Akkineni has made the best use of social media to stay connected with her fans. Her workout and skincare routine has grabbed a lot of attention. She has also inspired her fans with home gardening. The stunner shared the importance of planting at home and how organic farming is a game-changer for her.

