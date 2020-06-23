Samantha Akkineni begins a 48 day new health routine to live life fullest; Shares photos from her yoga session

Recently, Samantha Akkineni shared some stunning photos of her from meditation session and it will only leave you inspired.

Samantha Akkineni is known for being very particular about her workout and health. She is one of the fittest actresses in the South Indian Film industry. Even amid lockdown, the stunner is inspiring us with her workout videos on Instagram. Fans count on her when it comes to looking up at someone for fitness inspiration. Looking for some workout motivation, well, Samantha Akkineni's Instagram account is the right place to visit. Her social media is all about her fashion, fitness and eating right. Recently, Samantha shared some stunning photos of her from meditation session and it will only leave you inspired.

The Majili actress has also started a new fitness routine for mental peace. Sharing a few photos of herself in a meditation mode, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Today I begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey... I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health, prosperity and well-being. It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation. I wish you peace."

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni’s BFF Shilpa Reddy tests positive for COVID 19 days after their meeting?

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. The shooting of the film will go on floors in August. The film is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×