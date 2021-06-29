Samantha Akkineni begins second schedule shoot of Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad; Makers release video

Samantha Akkineni and the team of Shaakuntalam resume the second schedule of shooting post lockdown in Hyderabad. Makers release a video to announce the details.

Shaakuntalam is an upcoming Telugu mythological film, starring Samantha Akkineni in the lead role. The film is directed by Gunasekhar, who is popularly known for the blockbuster women-centric mythological film, Rudhramadevi. Shaakuntalam has been creating a good buzz, ever since it was announced. With the second wave of coronavirus lockdown being lifted and the Coronavirus cases subsiding, Tollywood is back to business with movie shoots resuming at a rapid pace.

Samantha Akkineni and the team of Shaakuntalam are back to work and are currently shooting for the second schedule in Hyderabad. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a video to announce the details about the shooting. Sharing the video, producer, Neelima Guna wrote, "Feels great to get back to work mode with Team #Shaakuntalam. Looking forward to doing some amazing work in the upcoming days SparklesWhite heart." The pictures of Samantha Akkineni in a traditional saree from the sets of Shaakuntalam are currently going viral on Twitter, Check out the update below:

Shaakuntalam is an epic love story of King Dushyanta and Shakuntala, the daughter of sage Vishwamitra and the heavenly Apsara Menaka. Samantha will be seen as Shakuntala while the Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta. The film will be bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the Gunaa Teamworks banner. National Award-winning costume designer Neeta Lulla is supervising the costumes for Shaakuntalam. Mani Sharma will be composing music.

