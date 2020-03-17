Samantha Akkineni on being trolled for wearing revealing outfit post wedding: Was scared of the repercussions

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Recently, during an interview, Samantha Akkineni opened up about how she was not sure of wearing revealing outfits after her marriage with Naga Chaitanya. The South beauty also added saying she was scared of repercussions and trolls but made sure to take the step and wear clothes of her choice.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the leading and successful actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has earned immense fan following in the last few years for her impeccable performance on the big screen. Sam never fails to impress the audience with her unconventional roles in the films. Besides acting, Samantha Akkineni is also a style icon of the Tollywood film industry. The Majili actress always steps out in style. Be it at the airport or holidaying with her husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni makes sure her style statements are the talk of the town.

Recently, during an interview with Hyderabad Times, Sam opened up about how she was not sure of wearing revealing outfits after her marriage. The South beauty also added saying she was scared of repercussions and trolls but made sure to take the step and wear clothes of her choice. She said, "I remember, the first time when I wore something revealing after marriage, I was trolled terribly and it was very, very hard. But I noticed that when I did it the second time, it was not so bad. It’s all about taking that first step. I’m not going to say that I did something brave. I was scared of the repercussions and of the trolling. But at the same, I told myself that things have to change and I’m going to do as much as I can to be a part of that change."

On the work front, Sam is all set to make her Hindi debut with web series Family Man season 2. The Family Man, an action-drama thriller web series stars Manoj Bajpayee.

She is expected to start shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

