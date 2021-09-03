Samantha Akkineni & BFF Shilpa Reddy head out for a morning cycling; SEE PIC

Samantha Akkineni kickstarts her Friday morning with a cycling session with her BFF Shilpa Reddy and her family. The actress shared a photo, where she and her friends can be seen posing by sitting on their bikes as they explore the morning in the city. She was also accompanied by Shilpa's son, husband and another friend for cycling.

On Friday morning, Samantha Akkineni shared the photo with a white heart in the caption. The actress looks fit and fab floral biker shorts, white tee and gears with comfy shoes as she sets off with her bike for cycling. Take a look at the photo here:

Samantha is a very active social media user, who shares every bit and pieces of her life with happy photos and videos. However, she was all over the news recently as she shared her name from Samantha Akkineni to S on social media including Instagram and Twitter. This has sparked rumours of all is not well between Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya, but the actress refused to comment anything on it for now.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in the mythological film Shaakuntalam, where she will be sharing the screen with Malayalam actor Dev Mohan. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film also features Allu Arjun's daughter Arha and Mohan Babu will be seen in pivotal roles. The actress wrapped up shooting for Shaakuntalam and is currently busy with Vignesh Shivan's directorial film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi.