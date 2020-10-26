Samantha Akkineni on Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Here's how viewers reacted to her stint as a host on Nagarjuna's show
Samantha Akkineni was seen as a host on Bigg Boss Telugu season 4's Dussehra special episode. The makers of the reality show not only surprised the contestants of the season but also viewers by bringing Samantha as the host for the first time ever. The Majili actress stepped in for father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni as a debutante host and she received an immense response for her short stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Making a style statement yet again in her festive look, Sam graced the show in an elegant zari pink saree that she accessorized with a choker and hair in a neat bun. She managed to slay the look in the simplest yet stylish way.
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 'Mega Episode' was the talk of the town for quite a few reasons. However, all the eyes were on Sam. A lot of fans took to social media and cheered up their favourite actress as she tried her hands on something new. However, a section of the audience was disappointed and expressed the same on social media. One of the Twitter users wrote, "@Samanthaprabhu2 akka Telugu biggboss is not for you ankunta, you better host Tamil bb or any other."
Check out what others have to say:
@Samanthaprabhu2 akka Telugu biggboss is not for you ankunta, you better host Tamil bb or any other pls
— Akhil Lakka Srinivasan (@akhillakka) October 26, 2020
A Complete Eye Feast of 3+ Hours @Samanthaprabhu2
U Did a Great Job as a Host For #BiggBossTelugu4
Keep Ever Smiling & Ever Glowing Mam pic.twitter.com/J7hLwmufDb
— Gurajala.Harsha_Sagar (@HarshaSagar9) October 25, 2020
@Samanthaprabhu2 @iamnagarjuna Mam I am bigg fan of Nagarjuna sir, sir told to keep two eyes in biggboss house so i am watching biggboss every day. We miss nagarjuna sir acting but today u done good job mam keep it up with love mam
— Hima Bindu (@HimaBin97379592) October 25, 2020
4 hrs show like @Samanthaprabhu2 in Telugu if someone hosts Tamil bigg boss show too then it will better #BiggBossTamil4 #biggbosstamil
— Rdiaries (@rdiaries1) October 25, 2020
@Bigg_Boss_4 why not @meramyakrishnan garu for hosting bigg boss 4 on Sunday. Samantha will not speak continually telugu not suitable for hosting ...
— Manoj Grandhi (@GrandhiManoj) October 25, 2020
Watching yesterday's episode again
Only beacuse of you @Samanthaprabhu2
Plz next week kuda nuvey host chyava sam #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/jik3GTCHNt
— Anusam(@_anusam) October 26, 2020
Watching yesterday's episode again
Only beacuse of you @Samanthaprabhu2
Plz next week kuda nuvey host chyava sam #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/jik3GTCHNt
— Anusam (@_anusam) October 26, 2020
@Samanthaprabhu2 dear Samantha . Live u , you did the best in big boss 4.
U r smart active lovely bubbly girl .
And one thing want to add u , how Amala for Nagarjuna u r more lucky to Chaitanya .All the best .
— @ohmorganisation (@ohmorganisatio2) October 26, 2020
Also, Divi got eliminated from the show on the occasion of Dussehra. Before bidding goodbye to the fellow contestants, Divi dropped 'Bigg Bomb' on Lasya, which means she has to cook for the rest of the week. Tollywood actors Akhil Akkineni and Karthikeya also graced the special episode as guests.
Also Read: Bigg Boss Telegu 4 Highlights: Divi gets evicted by Samantha Akkineni; Akhil Akkineni makes a special appearance