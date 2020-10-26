Samantha Akkineni on Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Here's how viewers reacted to her stint as a host on Nagarjuna's show

Samantha Akkineni stepped in for father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni as a debutante host and she received an immense response for her short stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Samantha Akkineni was seen as a host on Bigg Boss Telugu season 4's Dussehra special episode. The makers of the reality show not only surprised the contestants of the season but also viewers by bringing Samantha as the host for the first time ever. The Majili actress stepped in for father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni as a debutante host and she received an immense response for her short stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Making a style statement yet again in her festive look, Sam graced the show in an elegant zari pink saree that she accessorized with a choker and hair in a neat bun. She managed to slay the look in the simplest yet stylish way.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 'Mega Episode' was the talk of the town for quite a few reasons. However, all the eyes were on Sam. A lot of fans took to social media and cheered up their favourite actress as she tried her hands on something new. However, a section of the audience was disappointed and expressed the same on social media. One of the Twitter users wrote, "@Samanthaprabhu2 akka Telugu biggboss is not for you ankunta, you better host Tamil bb or any other."

Also, Divi got eliminated from the show on the occasion of Dussehra. Before bidding goodbye to the fellow contestants, Divi dropped 'Bigg Bomb' on Lasya, which means she has to cook for the rest of the week. Tollywood actors Akhil Akkineni and Karthikeya also graced the special episode as guests.

