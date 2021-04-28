  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni Birthday: Keerthy Suresh wishes 'miss gorgeous'; Tamannaah calls her 'beautiful person'

Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia penned sweet birthday notes for Samantha Akkineni and also released her CDP.
April 28, 2021
South beauty Samantha Akkineni celebrates her birthday today, April 28 and her fans have already taken social media by storm with lovely wishes. Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia also unveiled her CDP alongside sweet birthday notes. As she turns 34 this year, the stunning actresses have shared her Birthday CDP (common display photo) on their respective Twitter accounts. Sharing her stunning CDP, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Super happy to present to you the CDP for Samantha’s birthday. @Samanthaprabhu2, you are a beautiful person inside out an an actor par excellence. Here’s wishing you a a very happy birthday."

Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, tweeted, "Happy to release the CDP of miss gorgeous, @Samanthaprabhu2..Wishing you a very Happy Birthday in advance! May you have a safe year ahead." Meanwhile, fans are showering Samantha with beautiful birthday notes and creatives. Twitter and Instagram are filled with some gorgeous photos of the actress. 

Take a look at Keerthy and Tamannaah Bhatia's birthday wish for Sam:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has wrapped up one schedule of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is said to be a rom-com and will see these talented stars together on the big screen for the first time. 

Samantha Akkineni is currently shooting for Gunasekhar directorial Shaakuntalam. She plays the titular role of Shakuntala in the film and is paired opposite Dev Mohan. 

