Samantha Akkineni is a blissful soul as she poses next to a mango tree while donning a casual kurta

This latest photo is yet another proof that Samantha Akkineni is the happiest when she is indulging with nature.

We all know by now that Samantha Akkineni is a sucker for plants. From the photos of her micro garden to her useful gardening tips, the South queen has never missed a chance to express how big a nature lover she is. In her recent Instagram story, Sam has shared a photo where she can be seen posing next to a mango tree while flaunting her infectious and blissful smile.

In the photo, the Jaanu star can be seen in a casual kurta while flaunting her gracious smile. This photo is yet another proof that Sam is the happiest when she is indulging with nature. Apart from her love for nature, Samantha has often shared photos with her pet Hash and it is well known that she is an animal lover too. With these photos and videos, the Oh Baby star has kept her fans up to date about her whereabouts.

See the photo here:

Also Read: Rakshit Shetty’s adorable childhood photo from his school dance performance is a rare treat to his fans

Meanwhile, she made the headlines recently after the release of her digital debut The Family Man 2. While some fans alleged that her role in the series showed Elam Tamils in a bad light, others supported her. She has two films in her kitty both of which are highly anticipated ones. Her Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is directed by Vignesh Shivan. Touted to be a rom-com, the film has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara too onboard. Her Tollywood film titled Shaakunthalam is touted to be a mythological drama.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×