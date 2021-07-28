Samantha Akkineni is blown away by Kriti Sanon & Pankaj Tripathi's performance in Mimi; Pens a heartfelt note

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mimi got released on July 26, four days before its scheduled release date. Unfortunately, the film got leaked online which forced the makers to officially prepone the release and put it out for the audience on Netflix. Mimi, directed by cinematographer turned director, Laxman Utekar, is getting a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. South superstar Samantha Akkineni is also stunned by Kriti and Pankaj Tripathi's performance in the film.

Sam took to Twitter and wrote, "Absolutely loved Mimi... Kriti Sanon, you were absolutely fantastic.. so beautiful and honest performance and Pankaj Tripathi sir...congratulations to the entire team." Mimi also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and Jaya Bhattacharya. A lot of celebs have taken to social media to praise Kriti Sanon and talented Pankaj Tripathi's performance in Mimi. Meanwhile, check out Samantha Akkineni's review of the recently released Hindi film Mimi.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen next sharing the screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas in the Pan-India project Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars in the lead role.

The stunner has also wrapped up the shoot of her Hindi film Bhediya along with which is directed by Amar Kaushik known for Bala and Stree.

